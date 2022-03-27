Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Kirby reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,950 shares of company stock worth $2,674,695 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

