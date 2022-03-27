Brokerages Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZSAN. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

