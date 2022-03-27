Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.58. 1,366,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,589. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $5,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
