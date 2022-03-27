Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. Oracle posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

