Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,554. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

