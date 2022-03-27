Brokerages Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to report $30.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $149.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

