Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

