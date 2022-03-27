Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to post $7.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $31.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.92 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $11,774,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

