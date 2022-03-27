British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

BTI stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

