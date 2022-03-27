Brightworth Invests $338,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. 957,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.43 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

