Brightworth Has $2.29 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Brightworth grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,629. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

