Brightworth Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.43. 2,355,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $152.63 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

