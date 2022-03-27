Brightworth Buys 1,181 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. 1,106,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

