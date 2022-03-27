Brightworth Acquires 169 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.36. 1,581,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

