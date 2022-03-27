Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNRL. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.