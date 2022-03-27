Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

