Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Target by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

