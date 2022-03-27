Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.71. 1,980,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,470. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.