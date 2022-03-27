Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.