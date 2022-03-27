BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

