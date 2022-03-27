BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
BP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
