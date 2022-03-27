Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 270 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

