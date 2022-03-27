Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.62 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

