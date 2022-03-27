Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $238,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $43,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

