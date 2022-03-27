Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

