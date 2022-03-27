Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.11.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $127.02 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

