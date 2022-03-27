Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.84

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 31222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.