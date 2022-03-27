BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

