Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BOALY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Boral has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

