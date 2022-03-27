Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,247.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.