Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as high as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 339600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.44.

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.96.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

