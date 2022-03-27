BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $246,491.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,914.68 or 0.99963684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,618 coins and its circulating supply is 893,830 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

