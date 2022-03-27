BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

