BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

