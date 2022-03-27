Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.38. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 40,531 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

