Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,010.64. 20,644,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $889.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

