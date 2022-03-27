Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,082. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

