Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.73. 38,440,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

