Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 328,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.