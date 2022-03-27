Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 4,138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$9.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

