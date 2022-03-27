Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

