BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.60).
