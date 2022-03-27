Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $58.82. 248,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

