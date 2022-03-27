Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.91

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 2846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.