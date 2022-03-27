BitCore (BTX) Price Up 8.9% This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $123,353.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,721.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.05 or 0.07050492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00280322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00812337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00105389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00461348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.66 or 0.00462118 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.