BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $66,100.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,464,152 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

