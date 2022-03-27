Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 33% Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.16 million and $659.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003517 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

