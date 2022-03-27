Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in March

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.9 days.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

