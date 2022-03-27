BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $15,703,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

