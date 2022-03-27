BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

