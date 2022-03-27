Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 8.5%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $215.18 and last traded at $216.29. Approximately 31,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,543,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.44.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.